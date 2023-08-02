Michigan State to cancel classes on anniversary of mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials plan to cancel classes on the first anniversary of a mass shooting on campus. WJBK-TV reports that the university announced Tuesday that classes will be canceled on Feb. 13. Interim President Teresa Woodruff says the university will remain open that day and a remembrance event will be held. Classes will resume on Feb. 14. Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union on Feb. 13, 2023. Three students _ Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner _ were killed. Five were wounded.

