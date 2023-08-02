Mayor Turner and Faith Leaders Rally Against HISD’s Library Closures: A Fight For Educational Equality!

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 2, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — In an impassioned display of solidarity, Mayor Sylvester Turner gathered faith leaders and elected officials at City Hall to vehemently denounce the Houston Independent School District’s (HISD) contentious plans to shut down libraries on 28 campuses, intending to transform them into disciplinary centers. The announcement of this drastic measure by state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles represents a sharp departure from the previous administration’s vision, which focused on expanding school libraries and the presence of librarians to enhance student achievement.

Mayor Turner’s voice resonated with determination as he proclaimed, “I do not want some schools to look like prisons.” He accused HISD of creating a school district divided between the privileged “haves” and the marginalized “have-nots.” Bitterly highlighting the stark contrast, he pointed out that some areas within the district boast libraries filled with books and cutting-edge technology, while others resemble cold, institutional spaces devoid of the vital resources that students need to flourish—places where they cannot access the sanctuary of their school library, study, check out books, seek guidance from librarians, or nurture their imagination.

Faith leaders from various denominations stood shoulder to shoulder with Mayor Turner, adding their influential voices to the cause. Dr. Max Miller from the Baptist Ministers Association of Houston Vicinity, Pastor Byron Stevenson from Ft. Bend Church, Rev. M. Morrison Sr., Pastor Harvey Clemons, and Bishop Emeritus Shelton Bady – all united in their commitment to preserving the sanctity of education for every child.

The movement gained significant political backing as well, with prominent figures joining the fight. U.S. Rep. Al Green, U.S. Rep Sheila Jackson Lee, Harris County Precinct 2 County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Councilmembers Karla Cisneros, and Robert Gallegos lent their unwavering support, demonstrating the importance of this issue on a broader scale.

Mayor Turner’s unwavering dedication to the cause shone through as he vowed, “I am serious about the learning and life outcomes of HISD students, and I have been serious before this superintendent ever stepped on Houston’s ground.” He emphasized that his professional life has been devoted to improving education and quality of life for students, not only within HISD but throughout the state.

The overwhelming concern voiced by the speakers was the impact on Black and Brown children who predominantly rely on the libraries facing closure. Commissioner Garcia admonished HISD for making this momentous decision without consulting local governments, parents, teachers, or students—a move that threatens to steer the school district towards a trajectory of increased problems. The overarching goal, he argued, should be to strive for better student success by engaging all stakeholders in crucial decisions.

Dr. Mia K. Knight, Co-Pastor and Executive Director of Ministry at The Fountain of Praise, eloquently elucidated the significance of libraries as lifelong educational pillars. She emphasized that skills acquired in libraries extend beyond the classroom, enabling individuals to explore books, learn from history, immerse themselves in stories, develop perspectives, and hone research abilities, fostering aspirations and dreams.

In the face of this challenging situation, Mayor Turner remains resolute in his commitment to advocating for students and teachers alike. He extended an open invitation to Superintendent Miles, urging him to meet at City Hall to engage in dialogue about the profound changes occurring within HISD.

In conclusion, the show of solidarity at City Hall sends a powerful message— the collective determination of Mayor Turner, faith leaders, elected officials, and community members to halt the closure of school libraries in HISD. This fight transcends mere political wrangling; it is an impassioned plea to safeguard the future of students, regardless of their background. The rallying cry for educational equality echoes across Houston, demanding that the voices of the community be heard and that the right to a quality education be preserved for every child.

