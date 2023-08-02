Man linked to 1984 kidnapping and rape by DNA testing sentenced to 25 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who has been linked to a 1984 kidnapping and rape case in Connecticut by DNA evidence decades later has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. A state prosecutor announced Wednesday that 75-year-old George Legere of Springfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced July 21. He was convicted of first-degree kidnapping by a Hartford jury in May. Authorities say Legere abducted a woman in Avon and raped her. She survived the attack. Officials entered DNA evidence into a national database that matched it to Legere’s DNA in 2021. Legere’s public defender did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.