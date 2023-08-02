German bakery pays it forward for little girl battling cancer in Coastal Bend

By Illi-Anna Martinez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A German bakery in Corpus Christi is paying it forward.

Back in April, KRIS 6 told you about the outpouring community support for JB’s German Restaurant and Bakery after the owner suffered a stroke.

Now, the owners want to give back to a little girl with cancer.

8-year-old Nyla was diagnosed earlier this year with Philadelphia Positive.

KRIS 6 told you about her lemonade stand she started to raise money to help her and her family cover her medical expenses. That’s why the owners at JB’s want to do something to help.

They’re hosting a “Thank You” event on Saturday to thank the community for their recent support and also raise money for Nyla’s family.

“The community in Corpus Christi, in my opinion, is outstanding,” said Bridge Kazenbeyer, co-owner of JB’S. “They always come together.”

10 percent of Saturday’s sales will be going to Nyla and her family. If you’d like to show your support, you can stop by JB’s German Restaurant and Bakery at 4141 S. Staples St. They open at 7 a.m.

