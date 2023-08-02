FSU will consider leaving the ACC without ‘radical change’ to revenue model, school’s president says

Florida State President Rick McCullough believes the Seminoles will have to consider leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference unless there is a “radical change to the revenue distribution.” McCullough made his remarks Wednesday at a board of trustees meeting, stoking more speculation that FSU is poised to break a grant of rights deal with the ACC and join another league. The ACC makes roughly $30 million less than the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference annually in TV revenue. There’s no foreseeable way to close a gap that will see ACC schools fall more than $400 million behind some of their counterparts.

