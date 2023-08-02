Former Northwestern lineman claims ‘psychological suffering’ in latest hazing lawsuit

By ASAL REZAEI

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Northwestern University will face another lawsuit from a former athlete in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Several lawsuits from former football players have been filed in recent weeks, alleging hazing and abuse.

The complaint has been filed on behalf of former offensive lineman Ramon Diaz. He played for Northwestern from 2005 to 2008.

The is complaint being handled by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard and the Stinar law firm. The lawsuit alleges Northwestern, its board of trustees and former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the former athletic director, and current ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips were all in a position to address the toxic culture but did not step in to help.

Diaz said he was subjected to hazing, sexual and physical abuse, racial discrimination, and other dehumanizing acts.

He spoke to CBS 2 in early July, responding to criticism surrounding previous public comments he’s made that appear to show support for coach Fitzgerald and the football program.

This will be the first lawsuit where Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard and the Stinar Law Firm has named the victim.

Diaz and his attorneys spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning. Diaz said he feared losing his scholarship if he spoke out.

“As a result of the bigotry and racism and emotional abuse I suffered, I attempted to commit suicide by abusing painkillers in 2007,” Diaz said. “Statements that repeatedly violated human dignity led to a great deal of psychological suffering. It’s really hard to explain in words what my family’s had to see me go through for the last 10 years.”

Northwestern hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate the culture within the Northwestern athletic dept.

