Falcon District 49 is first in area to go back to school for the 2023-2024 academic year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Although the calendar shows that it's mid-summer, that season is officially over for students, faculty and staff in Falcon School District 49.

Superintendent Peter Hilts said that the district has traditionally been the first in the Pikes Peak region to resume classes.

"We're still somewhat of an outlier as far as that goes," he said Wednesday while attending the opening of Stetson Hills Elementary School. "Our school schedule is more family-friendly because it includes a two-week fall break and a two-week spring break. We continue to grow and I think this will be our best year ever."

D-49, as well as other local schools, are spreading out their re-openings over several days; this week, D-49 students are returning on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Sand Creek High School, along with Stetson Hills Elementary, were among the D-49 schools welcoming students Wednesday.

