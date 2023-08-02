Deep-red Arizona county rejects proposal to hand-count ballots in 2024 elections

PHOENIX (AP) — A northwestern Arizona county where Republican voters far outnumber Democrats has rejected a proposal to hand-count ballots in the 2024 election cycle. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors defeated the proposal 3-2 on Tuesday. County Elections Director Allen Tempert says tabulating ballots by hand would cost more than $1.1 million and require hiring more than 245 new workers. The chairman of the board also cited a deep budget deficit. Mohave County is among those nationwide that have explored hand counts over unsubstantiated concern of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.