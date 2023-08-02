Deep-red Arizona county rejects proposal to hand-count ballots in 2024 elections
By JOSH KELETY
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — A northwestern Arizona county where Republican voters far outnumber Democrats has rejected a proposal to hand-count ballots in the 2024 election cycle. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors defeated the proposal 3-2 on Tuesday. County Elections Director Allen Tempert says tabulating ballots by hand would cost more than $1.1 million and require hiring more than 245 new workers. The chairman of the board also cited a deep budget deficit. Mohave County is among those nationwide that have explored hand counts over unsubstantiated concern of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.