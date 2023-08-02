Camp for kids with limb differences also helps train students in physical and occupational therapy

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A camp for children with limb loss or limb differences is helping train students at Quinnipiac University. The school has teamed up with Camp No Limits to run a four-day program on the school’s campus in Connecticut. The camp is run and staffed by students in the university’s physical and occupational therapy program. The children attending the camp learn life hacks such as how to tie shoes with one arm or climb stairs without legs. They also get to play sled hockey, ride bikes and make friends with other kids going through similar struggles.

