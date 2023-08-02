Brazil coach Sundhage criticized over the team’s lack of flair after Women’s World Cup exit

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Pia Sundhage is facing widespread criticism in the South American country after the team was eliminated in the group stage at the Women’s World Cup. Commentators and fans both complained about the team’s lack of flair and Sundhage’s tactics following a 0-0 draw against Jamaica, a team Brazil beat 3-0 in the previous Women’s World Cup four years ago. The 63-year-old Swedish coach previously led the United States to two Olympic titles and has been in charge of Brazil since 2019. But the team lost in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and finished third in their World Cup group behind France and Jamaica.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.