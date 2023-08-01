What would ECOWAS’ threat to use force to restore democracy in Niger look like?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West Africa’s regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened the use of force in reinstating the president of Niger after was deposed by his military but how the bloc would carry out the threat remains unclear. Analysts say the success of such an intervention would depend largely on how it is able to coordinate among its 15 member nations and on the resistance put up by the junta in Niger. It would be the first time ECOWAS would deploy regional force to help restore democracy after a coup in member countries as its attempt to do so using economic sanctions has failed to remove military regimes.

