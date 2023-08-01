Verlander going back to Houston highlights flurry of MLB trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

CHICAGO (AP) — Ace right-hander Justin Verlander was shipped from New York to Houston ahead of the trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year. The retooling Mets acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal. The major league-leading Atlanta Braves also got some help, acquiring reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Toronto Blue Jays added shortstop Paul DeJong from St. Louis, acting quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness. Still on the market, hours ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline, were Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.