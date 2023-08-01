The Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Astros, AP sources says

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement. Multiple reports said the Astros were sending top outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to the Mets. The underperforming Mets are dismantling the most expensive roster in major league history. They dealt ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and followed up Tuesday by shedding Verlander, who they signed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract in December.

