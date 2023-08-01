Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie’s daughter is among 4 killed in Wisconsin aircraft crashes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of a Wisconsin aircraft convention say the daughter of two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie was killed in a crash this weekend. Devyn Reiley and her co-pilot are among the four people who died in two separate crashes. Her World War II-era plane crashed into Lake Winnebago on Saturday. She was taking part in the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Airventure show in Oshkosh, which is one of the largest gatherings of aircraft builders and aviation enthusiasts worldwide. Later Saturday, a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in midair, killing the pilot and passenger.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

