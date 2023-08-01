Retired bishop in New York state gets married after bid to leave priesthood denied

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An 84-year-old retired bishop of Albany says he recently married a woman in a civil ceremony. Emeritus Bishop Howard Hubbard last fall said he wanted to be returned to the lay state because he could no longer function as a priest due to a U.S. church policy that bars priests accused of abuse from ministry. Hubbard said Tuesday that his request was denied in March. He also says he fell in love with a woman and that they were married in July. The current bishop of the upstate New York diocese says it did not consider Hubbard’s marriage to be valid.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.