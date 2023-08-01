Skip to Content
News

Remembrance ceremony to honor fallen El Paso Co. Deputy Andrew Peery to be held Aug. 7

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 4:22 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7, 2022.

RELATED: The deputy who “gave his all,” remembering Andrew Peery, from the military to the force

A remembrance ceremony to honor Deputy Peery will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office located at 27 E. Vermijo Ave. in Colorado Springs.

RELATED: El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting

According to the sheriff's office, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at the sheriff's office sign in front of the building. A patrol vehicle will also be parked outside throughout the day.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content