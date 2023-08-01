Remembrance ceremony to honor fallen El Paso Co. Deputy Andrew Peery to be held Aug. 7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7, 2022.

RELATED: The deputy who “gave his all,” remembering Andrew Peery, from the military to the force

A remembrance ceremony to honor Deputy Peery will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office located at 27 E. Vermijo Ave. in Colorado Springs.

RELATED: El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting

According to the sheriff's office, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at the sheriff's office sign in front of the building. A patrol vehicle will also be parked outside throughout the day.