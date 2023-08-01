Northwestern enlists Loretta Lynch to lead review of athletics department accountability mechanisms in wake of hazing lawsuits

By Virginia Langmaid, CNN

(CNN) — Northwestern University announced Tuesday an independent review of the school’s accountability mechanisms and athletics department culture, as the university faces several lawsuits alleging hazing within its football program.

The review, which will be led by former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch, will “examine the culture of Northwestern Athletics to ensure it is consistent with the University’s mission and values” and the mechanisms in place to “detect, report and respond to potential misconduct in its athletics programs,” according to a statement from the school.

The school is named in multiple lawsuits alleging hazing abuse occurred within its football team, as CNN has previously reported. In July, the school announced new anti-hazing measures within the football team, including placing a monitor in the locker room and anti-hazing training.

“I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities,” university President Michael Schill said in the statement.

Lynch will begin her work immediately and the results will be made public at the conclusion of her review, according to the university.

The issues with the school’s football program entered the national spotlight after the student newspaper The Daily Northwestern cited several former players who spoke about alleged hazing and racism.

A third-party review conducted this winter by a former Illinois inspector general found ongoing hazing, including “forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature,” Schill said in a letter that announced head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s termination.

Though the investigation found no “credible evidence” Fitzgerald was aware of the alleged hazing, the head coach is ultimately responsible for the team’s culture, Schill wrote. Fitzgerald has denied any knowledge of hazing in the program.

