Missing Alert issued for at-risk Cañon City teen

Cañon City Police Department
today at 9:39 AM
Published 9:38 AM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cañon City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Cañon City teen. 

Avery Smith, 15, is around 5’7 and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants with a tie-dye pattern, and a black jacket with a skeleton pattern bleached into the jacket. 

The Cañon City Police Department stated they believe Smith is still in the Cañon City area.

Smith, according to the Department, has a history of running away from home and is considered at-risk. 

Anyone with information regarding Avery Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FreCom Dispatch Center at 719-792-6400.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

