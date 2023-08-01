Missing Alert issued for at-risk Cañon City teen

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cañon City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Cañon City teen.

Avery Smith, 15, is around 5’7 and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants with a tie-dye pattern, and a black jacket with a skeleton pattern bleached into the jacket.

The Cañon City Police Department stated they believe Smith is still in the Cañon City area.

Smith, according to the Department, has a history of running away from home and is considered at-risk.

Anyone with information regarding Avery Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FreCom Dispatch Center at 719-792-6400.