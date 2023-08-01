Minnesota trooper fatally shot man fleeing questioning for alleged restraining order violation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers tried to take a man into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order before fatally shooting him as he fled by car. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Tuesday identified the driver as 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II, who was Black. He was pulled over Monday for a traffic stop when troopers found that he was wanted for questioning for a possible felony-level violation of a protection order. Body and dash camera footage released Tuesday shows him driving away as troopers try to pull him from his car. A trooper then shot him.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

