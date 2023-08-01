Mayor’s Office accepting nominations for 2023 Mayor’s Young Leader Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Mayor’s Office is now accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals ages 40 and under, whose efforts have positively impacted the Colorado Springs community.

Nominations must be submitted at the link here by Friday, September 1, and nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs. City employees are not eligible.

The 2023 winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Wednesday, November 1, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, Mayor Yemi Mobolade was nominated and received the first award in the Community and Economic Impact category when the program was launched under former Mayor Steve Bach in 2015.

Since then, 49 members of the community in six categories have received this prestigious award.

Below are the six award categories into which an individual can be nominated: