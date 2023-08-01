Skip to Content
Heroic 11-year-old rescues younger brother, cousin from drowning in pool at Palmdale home

<i>Palmdale Sheriff/KABC</i><br/>A heroic 11-year-old rescued a younger brother and cousin from drowning in a pool at a Palmdale home.
    PALMDALE, Calif (KABC) — Deputies responded to an emergency call on Saturday afternoon after a 4-year-old fell in a pool and wasn’t breathing.

That’s when an 11-year-old jumped in and pulled both his brother and his cousin to safety.

Deputy Suarez, who arrived at the scene, provided comfort to the brave hero, saying that everything would be alright.

