‘Geared Up Auto Care’ in Pueblo provides backpacks and school supplies to local kids

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the seventh year running, a business in Pueblo is giving back to the community in a big way.

Once again, Geared Up Auto Care is providing backpacks and school supplies to Pueblo families, free of charge.

When the giveaway first started the business gave out about 250 backpacks. The event has grown every year, helping 1,800 kids at one point.

"We were born and raised here, so you know everything's a little harder in life. So if you can give anybody a hand up to help out, to not have to worry about buying school supplies for their children, even if it's just a backpack and a little bit of supplies that gets them started. That's what we do it for," owner Andrea Higgins said.

Geared Up Auto pays for this entire endeavor out of pocket, but you can help return the good will. The backpack drive is funded by setting aside a portion of each wheel alignment fee, so keep Geared Up Auto in mind.