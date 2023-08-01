FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers say attempt to jail him before trial is wrong

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried say prosecutors are wrong to seek his detention prior to trial because their arguments are based on “innuendo, speculation, and scant facts.” The written submission Tuesday in Manhattan federal court was a response to the prosecution’s claim that no bail conditions can stop the 31-year-old onetime cryptocurrency powerbroker from trying to improperly influence the potential jury pool for his October trial. Bankman-Fried has been free on $250 million bail since his December extradition from the Bahamas to face charges in New York that he defrauded investors in his businesses by diverting millions of dollars from their intended purpose.

