Fitch downgrades US debt rating

(CNN) — Fitch Ratings downgraded its US debt rating on Tuesday from the highest AAA rating to AA+, citing “a steady deterioration in standards of governance,” such as the country’s repeated impasses over the debt ceiling.

The downgrade comes after lawmakers negotiated up until the last minute on a debt ceiling deal earlier this year, risking the nation’s first default.

The cut suggests the image of US debt as the safest of safe havens has taken a hit in recent years, with potential reverberations on everything from the mortgage rates Americans pay on their homes to contracts carried out all across the world.

The move could causes investors to sell US Treasuries, leading to a spike in yields that serve as references for interest rates on a variety of loans.

Fitch pointed to “the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions” in explaining its downgrade.

Fitch said the decision wasn’t just prompted by the latest debt ceiling standoff but rather “a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years” regarding “fiscal and debt matters.”

Biden administration officials objected to the ratings cut.

“I strongly disagree with Fitch Ratings’ decision,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement on Tuesday. “The change by Fitch Ratings announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blamed House Republicans for the downgrade, saying in statement that their “reckless brinksmanship and flirtation with default has negative consequences for the country.”

Spokespeople for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not immediately return requests for comment on Fitch’s downgrade.

The last time US debt was downgraded by another major credit rating agency, S&P, came in 2011 when negotiations on the debt ceiling similarly reached the 11th hour.

The move had tremendous market impacts, leading to steep stock market declines and rising bond yields.

An administration official declined to speculate about whether other major credit rating agencies would follow Fitch’s lead but noted that Fitch was the only one to have the US on a negative watch.

Markets on Tuesday were by and large unfazed by Fitch’s downgrade in after-hours trading.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were all down by less than 1% following the announcement.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Fitch’s decision is “bizarre and inept,” particularly as the US economy “looks stronger than expected,” he said in a post on Twitter, now formally known as X.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Allison Morrow, Tami Luhby and Matt Egan contributed to this report.