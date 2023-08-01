DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World’s governing district, which is now controlled by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The move is an echo of the Florida governor’s agenda which has championed curtailing such programs in higher education and elsewhere. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said in a statement on Tuesday that its diversity, equity and inclusion committee would be eliminated, as would any job duties connected to it. Also gone were initiatives left over from when the district was controlled by Disney supporters which awarded contracts based on goals of achieving racial or gender parity.

