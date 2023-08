The winning numbers for a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — The winning numbers for Tuesday’s estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot – which would be one of the largest prizes in the lottery’s history – have been drawn.

The numbers are 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 with a gold Mega Ball of 12.

If won, the jackpot could be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history, the lottery has said.

A grand prize winner could choose to spread it in annual payments over 29 years, or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $550.2 million, Mega Millions said.

The jackpot soared past $1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Tuesday’s drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, according to Mega Millions.

Although no one scored the jackpot Friday, the drawing still yielded big winners. One ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $5 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the optional Megaplier, which is available in most states with an extra $1 purchase.

Another four tickets sold in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania matched the first five numbers to win $1 million.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

In fourth place on Mega Millions’ list before Tuesday night’s drawing is a $1.05 billion prize won by a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

