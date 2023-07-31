Trump’s early work to set rules for nominating contest notches big win in delegate-rich California

Donald Trump has scored a major victory in his efforts to reshape the mosaic of state Republican Party rules that determine the GOP presidential nominee. The California Republican Party over the weekend voted overwhelmingly to approve a plan to award all of their 169 presidential delegates to a candidate that wins a majority of the vote in the state’s March 5 primary. That’s a hurdle that Trump, who remains popular in the party and is the frontrunner in the crowded 2024 GOP field, could clear.

