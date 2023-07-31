President Biden announces U.S. Space Command headquarters will remain in Colorado
COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- President Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado.
Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera are applauding the President’s decision following extensive efforts to keep the headquarters here instead of in Huntsville, Alabama.
Governor Polis and Lieutenant Governor Primavera worked closely with Colorado’s federal delegation and local leaders over the past three years, to advocate for Colorado Springs as the rightful home of U.S. Space Command, which included meetings with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and other senior members of the Biden Administration as well as open letters to former President Trump, President Biden, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
“This is great news for Colorado and our national security — keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is an exciting outcome for our state, military families, jobs, and businesses. This thoughtful and correct decision guarantees operational success for decades to come and improves our national defense. I personally advocated for Space Command to remain in Colorado with the former President and current administration. I am grateful to the strong, bipartisan coalition of leaders from across Colorado who never wavered in our commitment to keeping Space Command in our state and national defense.”Governor Jared Polis