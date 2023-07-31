President Biden announces U.S. Space Command headquarters will remain in Colorado

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- President Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado.

Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera are applauding the President’s decision following extensive efforts to keep the headquarters here instead of in Huntsville, Alabama.

Governor Polis and Lieutenant Governor Primavera worked closely with Colorado’s federal delegation and local leaders over the past three years, to advocate for Colorado Springs as the rightful home of U.S. Space Command, which included meetings with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and other senior members of the Biden Administration as well as open letters to former President Trump, President Biden, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.