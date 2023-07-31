Nigerian state relaxes curfew after warehouses and shops are looted

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa state have relaxed a curfew which they announced to restore order after several warehouses and shops were looted in the capital. A statement issued by the office of Adamawa Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri quoted him to have said the 24-hour curfew has been eased to last only from dusk to dawn. The governor declared the around-the-clock curfew Sunday in response to “escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses” in the state capital, his spokesperson said in a statement. His office said at least 90 suspects caught looting the items have been arrested as of Monday evening.

