Move to Higher Ground Order enacted around Fountain Creek in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Fire Department enacted a move to higher ground order for all homes and buildings located near Fountain Creek, east of Old Mans Trail and in between Manitou Ave. and El Paso Boulevard. on Monday, July 31st due to overflowing water coming out of Fountain Creek.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as some of the roads may be compromised by debris and/or water.

The affected area.

The department is urging anybody in this affected area east of City Hall to retreat to higher ground. An increase in water flow is expected due to the runoff coming from Williams Canyon, therefore possibly making the water level rise further.

Currently, no injuries have been reported, and the Manitou Springs Fire Department has spent all efforts towards alerting residents of the dangers and helping them move to higher ground, the city said.

For updates from the City of Manitou Springs: https://bit.ly/MSFloodUpdates