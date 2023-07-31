Minnesota trooper fatally shoots Black driver fleeing traffic stop on freeway

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota State Patrol trooper killed a driver early Monday who tried to flee a traffic stop, and the resulting investigation kept a busy interstate closed for more than seven hours in Minneapolis throughout the morning rush hour. Authorities did not identify the driver, but family members told the Minneapolis Star Tribune the driver was 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II, who was Black. The Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement that the driver was stopped shortly before 2 a.m. on Interstate 94 because his car’s taillights were out. The driver refused to exit the car and when troopers tried to remove him he drove away. At that point, a trooper shot the driver.

