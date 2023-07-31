Millennial Money: Mystery travel lets you focus on the fun, not the details

Mystery travel involves setting off on a trip where you only know the destination once you board the plane. These trips are popular among friend and family groups, and travel booking companies have begun offering mystery travel packages. Relinquishing control of travel planning can reduce stress and decision fatigue and nudge travelers out of their normal habits. Even though the destination remains a mystery, many travelers set some parameters, such as the travel dates and the types of destinations they would like to visit. Budgets can vary considerably, but the cost shouldn’t be one of the surprises, nor should the packing list.

