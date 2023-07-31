Group: DeSantis win in Disney lawsuit could embolden actions against journalists

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An advocacy group for journalists wants to get involved with Disney’s free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press says a win by the Florida governor could embolden other governments across the U.S. to take actions against journalists when they exercise their First Amendment rights. The committee on Friday asked a judge for permission to file a friend-of-the-court brief in the lawsuit brought by Disney against DeSantis in federal court in Tallahassee. The lawsuit claims the Florida governor violated the company’s free speech rights by taking over Disney World’s governing district after Disney opposed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

