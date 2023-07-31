Forecast calls for 108? Phoenix will take it, as record-breaking heat expected to end

PHOENIX (AP) — A hellish and historic 31-day run of temperatures cracking 110 degrees (43 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix appears headed for a welcome end as monsoon rains move through the region from Mexico. The relief wasn’t all that great — Monday’s highs were forecast near 108 degrees, or about 42 Celsius — and the heat was expected to rise past 110 again later in the week. But residents and visitors were taking what they could get. 76-year-old Christine Bertaux, who was cooling off at a downtown day center for older people who are homeless, said she was enjoying the break although she didn’t expect the relief to last. The National Weather Service says August could be even hotter than July.

BY DREW COSTLEY and ANITA SNOW Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.