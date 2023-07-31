Damar Hamlin puts aside fear and practices in pads for the first time since cardiac arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he’s put aside his fear to find joy after practicing in pads for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during a game last season. Hamlin said he leaned on his faith in God and himself and the support of family and teammates to overcome any feelings of trepidation he had. The padded practice at training camp marked the next step in the 25-year-old Hamlin’s pursuit to resume playing football. Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field in January. He was cleared to play in April.

