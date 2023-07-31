Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Amir Coffey was arrested on a firearms misdemeanor in Hollywood. Coffey was a passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over for speeding shortly before 2 a.m. That is according to Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im. Coffey was cited for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance from the county jail on $10,000 bail. Coffey has been with the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons. The team says it is aware of the situation. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward has been primarily a bench player and is averaging 5.5 points per game.

