14 workers killed in the collapse of a crane being used to build a bridge in India
NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say at least 14 workers are dead in the collapse of a crane at a highway construction site in western India. The crane was being used for the construction of a bridge on the highway in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai. At least three injured people were rushed to a hospital. News agency Press Trust of India reported the collapsed crane is a machine used to install precast box girders while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.