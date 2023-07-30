What to stream this week: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Quavo, ‘Reservation Dogs’ and ‘Mixtape’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh tracks from Quavo, the arrival on Disney+ of James Gunn’s cornball finale “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and hip-hop marks its 50th anniversary with the documentary “Mixtape.” Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey co-star in “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hunt” for Prime Video in a story is based on a novel of the same name by Holly Ringland. There’s also the timely Dungeons & Dragons video game Baldur’s Gate 3 and the critically acclaimed comedy “Reservation Dogs” returns for its third and final season on FX on Hulu.