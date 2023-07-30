US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there

A woman from New Hampshire who works for a nonprofit organization in Haiti and her young daughter have been reported as kidnapped as the U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered non-emergency personnel to leave there. El Roi Haiti, which runs a school and ministry in Port au Prince, says Alix Dorainvil, a nurse, and her daughter were taken Thursday from campus. Dorsainvil is the wife of program director Sandro Dorsainvil. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement it is “aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti. The department is in regular contact with Haitian authorities.

