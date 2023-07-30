One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and multiple people were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Muncie, Indiana. The Star Press reports that police responded to calls of gunfire on the city’s east side, where a large party was taking place. Police say there is no active threat to the community and that some victims were being treated at local hospitals, while victims in critical condition were flown to other facilities. The Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie says 19 victims were treated in their emergency department for injuries related to the shooting.

