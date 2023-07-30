MCSO confirms, defrocked Mobile priest found in Italy

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement confirming the location of a former priest from Mobile and an 18 year old woman who was traveling with him.

The statement reads as follows:

“On July 29, 2023, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms that former Priest Alex Crow, and the young woman who traveled with him have both been located in Italy. A family member of the young woman went to Italy to locate her and found them both. The young woman stated she went with him on her own free will. ” It appeared that they were staying in separate bedrooms and the young woman insisted that there was no intimate relationship,” says Sheriff Paul Burch. ” The investigation is still open and we are still checking into a few matters, however, there does not appear to be any criminal charges.” Alex Crow left a letter with the Archdiocese stating he would never return to America. As of today, both he and the young woman remain in Europe.”

