Helicopter crashes near I-70 in Ohio, killing pilot and causing minor accidents, police say

Published 8:31 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed near an interstate in Ohio over the weekend, killing the pilot and causing a series of crashes. The Ohio state highway patrol said the Bell 206L-4 aircraft was flying near I-70 in Springfield Township in Clark County when it hit the lines and crashed into a cornfield shortly after noon Saturday. The pilot, 36-year-old Isaac Lee Santos of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was killed. The Springfield News-Sun says the aircraft was owned by a firm doing aerial applications such as herbicide and insecticide. Power lines fell onto the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70, resulting in minor crashes of seven vehicles.

Associated Press

