For remote and laid back Dunedin, a warm welcome to the Women’s World Cup

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Women’s World Cup host city Dunedin, at latitude of 45.88 degrees South, is the southernmost city to ever stage a game in a soccer World Cup, men’s or women’s. It may also be among the quirkiest spots, a place of contradictions. Locals have been excited to host the Women’s World Cup, but not necessarily to go see it. While tickets for New Zealand’s match against Switzerland sold out, filling the stadium’s 25,947 seats, attendance at the other matches has ranged from just under 7,000 to about 13,700.

