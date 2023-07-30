Emergency crews rescue person trapped in car after a crash near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a traffic accident near Memorial Park.

In a 9:15 a.m. tweet Sunday morning, CSPD announced all traffic at the intersection of E. Costilla Street and S. Cedar Street is shut down due to the accident.

Minutes later, CSFD tweeted they were on scene working to rescue trapped parties.

CSFD says they rescued the one and only passenger in a vehicle. They say the person has minor injuries but is being taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

CSFD did not say whether this was a single or multi-vehicle crash.

A KRDO crew is on the way to gather more information.