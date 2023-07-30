Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran or other religious scriptures

HELSINKI (AP) — Denmark’s foreign minister says the government will seek to make it illegal to desecrate the Quran or other holy books in front of foreign embassies. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Sunday in an interview that burning holy scriptures “only serves the purpose of creating division in a world that actually needs unity.” He says the government is determined to find “a legal tool” to prohibit such acts without compromising freedom of expression, but he acknowledged that would not be easy. A recent string of public Quran desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Denmark and neighboring Sweden have sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. Sweden’s prime minister announced Sunday that his country is analyzing the legal situation involving Quran burnings.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.