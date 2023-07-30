Constitutional referendum to remove presidential term limits divides Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The Central African Republic went to the polls Sunday in a highly anticipated vote on a new constitution, which could remove presidential term limits. The new constitution would replace the one adopted at President Faustin Archange Touadera’s inauguration in 2016, during the country’s civil war and when 80% of the it was not under state control. Analysts say if the new constitution is passed, it could entrench the ruling party’s power indefinitely. The mineral-rich but impoverished nation has faced fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and forced then-President Francois Bozize from office. Mostly Christian militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets.

By JEAN FERNAND KOENA and ZANE IRWIN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.