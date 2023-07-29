Wildfire in remote part of McDowell County ignites after lightning strike reported in area

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Emergency crews are monitoring a wildfire burning in a remote part of McDowell County that started after a strike of lightning was reported in the area Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning, McDowell County Emergency management reported forestry crews were monitoring and assessing the wildfire burning in a remote area near Dobson Knob within the Pisgah National Forest.

Officials from McDowell County Emergency Management and Ashford North Cove Fire Department are closely monitoring the incident and coordinating with the U.S. Forest Service, officials said. No structures are threatened as the fire remains in a very remote area west of Old NC Highway 105 and east of Old Linville Road in North Cove.

McDowell County Emergency Management says the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Friday evening, the Ashford North Cove Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post that the fire was slowly burning on the mountain behind the Baxter production building.

Officials have not yet released any details about the size of the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.