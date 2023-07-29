Port workers in Canada’s British Columbia reject contract offer leaving ports hamstrung by dispute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Port workers in the province of British Columbia have voted to reject a mediated contract offer meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver. International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada President Rob Ashton said late Friday that workers are now calling on their employers to “come to the table” and negotiate directly, instead of doing so through the BC Maritime Employers Association. The rejection raises the prospect of back-to-work legislation to end the uncertainty at more than 30 port terminals and other sites.

