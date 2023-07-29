Los Angeles sheriff’s academy recruit who was struck by SUV on training run dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruit who was struck by an SUV during a training run last year has died. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Alejandro Martinez fought for his life for the past eight months. About 75 recruits, from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and several local police agencies, were running in formation last November when an SUV veered into them. Twenty-five cadets were injured. The SUV driver was initially arrested but authorities later released him on grounds that more investigation was needed. His attorney said he has no animosity toward law enforcement and that it was a tragic accident.

