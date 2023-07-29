Historically Black fraternity drops Florida for convention because of DeSantis policies

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S. says it is relocating a planned convention in two years from Florida because of what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s “harmful, racist and insensitive” policies towards African Americans. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity said this week that it would move its 2025 convention from Orlando. The convention draws between 4,000 and 6,000 people and has an economic impact of $4.6 million. The decision comes after the NAACP and other civil rights organizations this spring issued a travel advisory for Florida, warning that recent policies are openly hostile to African Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

